Trump Administration Claims Success With Iran Sanctions

July 17, 2019 05:09 AM
U.S. officials say they have done a lot to diffuse tensions with Iran and make it more amenable to negotiations. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration's goal is not regime change in Iran, but  preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has said it is willing to hold talks with U.S. officials if the United States returns to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump abandoned last year. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

