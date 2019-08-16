Trump Administration Under Renewed Fire From Environmentalists
The Trump administration is under renewed fire from environmentalists following its move earlier this week to weaken the Endangered Species Act. At the same time, more than two dozen states and cities as well as a coalition of health and environmental groups are suing the administration over its rollback of the Clean Power Plan, one of President Barack Obama's signature regulations to reduce the nation's carbon emissions. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.