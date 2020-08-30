2020 USA Votes

Trump and Biden Present Starkly Different Views on Foreign Policy

August 30, 2020 06:42 AM
The Republican National Convention portrayed President Donald Trump as a strong commander in chief facing down enemies and demanding more of allies. His opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, says he will stand with U.S. allies, not dictators. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this analysis on the vision presented by both candidates on U.S. relations with the world.

Camera: Virginia Gunawan

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
