Trump and Biden's Inversely Different Approaches to Reaching Voters
September 10, 2020 03:28 AM
With the presidential campaign entering its final two-month stretch, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are ramping up travel to battleground states this week. But the candidates have very different approaches to getting their messages out to supporters. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.