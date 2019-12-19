USA

Trump Third Impeached US President

December 19, 2019 12:36 AM

The Democratic-majority U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. Lawmakers passed charges he abused the power of the presidency to benefit himself politically by a 230-197 vote, with one present. Charges Trump obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate him also passed by a 229-198 vote, with one present. The historic vote fell almost entirely along party lines, sending the case for removing Trump from office to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:40
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:32
Fierce Boxing Form Gains Popularity in Nigeria Despite Concerns
Fierce Form of Boxing Gains Popularity in Nigeria
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:08
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 21:23
Nation Deeply Polarized as Senate Prepares for Trump Trial
Nation Deeply Polarized as Senate Prepares for Trump Trial
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 19:08
Dengue Fever Strikes Thousands in Conflict-Torn Yemen
Dengue Fever Strikes Thousands in Conflict-Torn Yemen