Trump, Biden Prepare for Contested Election Over Mail-in Voting
September 25, 2020 02:18 AM
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election and again questioned the legitimacy of an expected increase in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recent polling indicates that significantly more Democrats plan to vote by mail than Republicans. VOA’s Brian Padden reports Trump’s comments came as both parties prepare for the likelihood of a bitterly contested presidential election in November.
Produced by: Mary Cieslak