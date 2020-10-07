Trump-Biden Presidential Race Focuses on Pandemic, Florida
October 07, 2020 06:56 AM
With election day less than a month away, many Americans have voted early or voted by mail, and many more are expected to do so between now and November 3. Former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been campaigning in the swing state of Florida, while President Donald Trump, who is recovering from COVID-19, has vowed to be back on the campaign trail soon. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more.