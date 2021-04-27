Trump Border Wall Continues to Cause Controversy

Building a more than 3,000-kilometer-long border wall between the U.S. and Mexico was a Trump administration promise. But by the end of his presidency, only 160 kilometers of new wall had been built, and another 560 upgraded. The project was abandoned by the Biden administration, but finished or not, the wall still casts a big shadow along some stretches of the U.S. border. VOA’s Celia Mendoza reports.