Trump Calls for Resignation of House Intelligence Chairman
October 4, 2019 04:57 AM
House Democrats' launch of an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's conduct has made Representative Adam Schiff into the most frequent recent target of President Trump's tweets. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has taken the lead on the historic investigation following allegations the president invited foreign interference into the 2020 presidential election. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the man who could determine the course of the Trump presidency.