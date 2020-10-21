2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaign Warns Biden Will Undermine American Democracy

October 21, 2020 06:38 PM
With Democratic candidate Joe Biden holding a substantial lead in presidential election polls, President Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to appeal to independent and disaffected Republican voters. Trump is warning that if Democrats win, they will enact radical changes to the American system of democracy. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on concerns the Democrats might change the filibuster rule in the Senate to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College or admit new Democratic majority states into the union.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
