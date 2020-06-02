Trump Declares Himself President of Law and Order

As protests left the country in turmoil, President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday evening, declaring himself the “president of law and order" and threatening to deploy the United States military to cities and states that refuse to "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents.” White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Camera: Taris Iman, Laurentius Wahyudi

Produced by: Patsy Widakuswara