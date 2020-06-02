USA

Trump Declares Himself President of Law and Order

June 02, 2020 04:45 AM
As protests left the country in turmoil, President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday evening, declaring himself the “president of law and order" and threatening to deploy the United States military to cities and states that refuse to "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents.” White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Camera: Taris Iman, Laurentius Wahyudi  

Produced by: Patsy Widakuswara  

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
