Trump Far from Getting US Out of 'Endless Wars'

December 24, 2019 12:03 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise of getting the United States out of what he calls "never-ending wars." Yet there are still about 200,000 American soldiers abroad and more troops in the Middle East now than when Trump took office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks back at the administration's strategy in dealing with foreign conflicts and what may be coming in the year ahead.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
