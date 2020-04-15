Trump, Governors Debate Who Decides When America Returns to Work
April 15, 2020 02:39 PM
When will the United States reopen its economy? With COVID-19 infections believed to be peaking in several parts of America, politicians, economists and doctors are discussing whether it will be safe in the coming weeks for people to leave their homes and return to work or school. But before America decides when to reopen the economy, political leaders are debating who has the authority to make the decision. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.