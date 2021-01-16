Trump Impeached for a Second Time

January 16, 2021 12:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 15, 2021 05:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Trump Impeached for a Second Time
This program will begin at 12:05 AM
This program has ended.

Moderator Michael Williams, contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, along with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for the New Statesman, and JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for WTOP and Host of Target USA, discuss the latest Issues in the News, including the historic second impeachment of President Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Impeached for a Second Time
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:05 PM
U.S. Senate Holds Off Vote on More Money for Americans
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, walks to his office from the Senate Floor at the US Capitol…
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:05 PM
U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help…
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 05:05 PM
Senate Majority Leader Acknowledges Biden Victory
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in…