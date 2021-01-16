Trump Impeached for a Second Time
January 16, 2021 11:05 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 15, 2021 05:05 PM
Listen
Trump Impeached for a Second Time
This program will begin at 11:05 PM
This program has ended.
Moderator Michael Williams, contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, along with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for the New Statesman, and JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for WTOP and Host of Target USA, discuss the latest Issues in the News, including the historic second impeachment of President Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives.