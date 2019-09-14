US Politics

Trump Insists Economy is Strong While Pushing for Growth

September 14, 2019 02:13 AM
President Donald Trump has pegged his re-election bid on the strength of the U.S. economy. Amid growing concerns of a potential slowdown, the president insists the economy is strong, at the same time he’s pushing for growth by floating another potential round of tax cuts and urging the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates further. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

