Middle East

Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US

September 5, 2019 03:06 AM
Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US video player.
Embed
Link

Despite tensions between the United States and Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump says a negotiated solution is possible. Trump told reporters Wednesday that Iranians "want to talk" and make a deal. His remarks came a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country will never negotiate with the United States but may consider multilateral talks if Washington removes all the sanctions on Iran. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the United States announced new measures against Iran Wednesday.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 03:58
Elizabeth Warren's Progressive Agenda Could Cast Long Shadow on 2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren's Progressive Agenda Could Cast Long Shadow on 2020 Election
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 03:34
Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest
Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 02:10
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 01:46
British PM Johnson Suffers Historic Brexit Defeats as Election Looms
British PM Johnson Suffers Historic Brexit Defeats as Election Looms
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 23:57
Vandalism, Shoving Match as Haiti Parliament Votes on Prime Minister Nominee
Vandalism, Shoving Match as Haiti Parliament Votes on Prime Minister Nominee