Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US

Despite tensions between the United States and Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump says a negotiated solution is possible. Trump told reporters Wednesday that Iranians "want to talk" and make a deal. His remarks came a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country will never negotiate with the United States but may consider multilateral talks if Washington removes all the sanctions on Iran. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the United States announced new measures against Iran Wednesday.

