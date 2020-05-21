US Politics

Trump Makes COVID-19 Response Partisan Election Issue

May 21, 2020 05:31 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

After initially acknowledging the authority of U.S. states to decide how best to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump has been encouraging anti-lockdown protests against Democratic governors in battleground states he needs to win to be reelected in November. As VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the president’s critics accuse Trump of trying to exploit the pandemic response for political gain, while supporters say Trump is channeling the frustration of American workers who say they are harmed more by the economic shutdown than the deadly virus.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 00:39
Trump Visits Battleground State Michigan
Trump Visits Battleground State Michigan
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 00:01
Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus
Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 22:23
UN, Afghans Concerned Over Increase in Violence in Afghanistan
UN, Afghans Concerned Over Increase in Violence in Afghanistan
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 06:47
Frame Shop Reinvents Itself to Meet Pandemic Needs
Frame Shop Reinvents Itself to Meet Pandemic Needs
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 19:17
As Lockdowns Ease, Europe Looks to Boost Summer Tourism
As Lockdowns Ease, Europe Looks to Boost Summer Tourism