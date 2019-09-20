Trump Nominee Pledges Independence for US Government News Outlets

September 20, 2019
Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker nominated to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media, testified at a Senate confirmation hearing n Thursday. VOA's Brian Padden reports that the nominee addressed concerns that President Donald Trump could impose a political bias on government news agencies, like the Voice of America, which is mandated by law to be objective and balanced in its reporting.
 

