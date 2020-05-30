USA

Trump Says He Won't Let Protests 'Descend Further into Lawless Anarchy and Chaos’

May 30, 2020 01:11 AM
The death of a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck has ignited protests in cities across the United States. President Donald Trump said he supports peaceful protests but warned he will not allow the situation to “descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos.” White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

Produced by Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
