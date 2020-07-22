Trump Sends More Federal Agents to Cities Over Mayors’ Protests
July 22, 2020 11:04 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expanding a program to send federal agents to Chicago and other cities led by Democrat mayors to deal with what he calls “totally out of control” crime and lawlessness. Trump’s aggressive federal policing effort is in line with the narrative that his campaign is pushing, that the country is in chaos and needs a “law and order” candidate to win in the November election. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.