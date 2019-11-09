Middle East

Trump Set to Welcome Erdogan Despite US Lawmakers' Anger over Syria

November 09, 2019 12:52 AM
Trump Set to Welcome Erdogan Despite US Lawmakers' Anger over Syria video player.
President Donald Trump prepares to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House Nov. 13, just weeks after Turkey launched an assault in Syria on Kurdish fighters — longtime allies of the United States in the fight against Islamic State terrorists. U.S. lawmakers from both  parties have slammed the president for his announcement that he plans to withdraw most U.S. troops from Syria, and Democratic lawmakers are also blasting his invitation to Erdogan while Turkey continues its attacks on the Kurds. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
 

Cindy Saine
Written By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
