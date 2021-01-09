Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
January 09, 2021 12:05 PM
January 08, 2021
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday with panelists Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times and Ashraf Khalil, Washington, Metro Reporter for the Associated Press deliberate the latest top stories of the week including a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.