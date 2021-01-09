Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol

January 09, 2021 09:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 08, 2021 05:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
This program will begin at 9:05 AM
This program has ended.

Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday with panelists Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times and Ashraf Khalil, Washington, Metro Reporter for the Associated Press deliberate the latest top stories of the week including a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:05 PM
U.S. Senate Holds Off Vote on More Money for Americans
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, walks to his office from the Senate Floor at the US Capitol…
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:05 PM
U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help…
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 05:05 PM
Senate Majority Leader Acknowledges Biden Victory
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in…
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 05:05 PM
New Hope Against COVID-19 as Vaccinations Begin
Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway.