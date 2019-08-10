USA

Trump: Will 'Reciprocate' if Countries Issue Travel Warnings on US

August 10, 2019 02:13 AM
Trump: Will 'Reciprocate' if Countries Issue Travel Warnings on US
For many years, the United States has been issuing advisories, warning potential travelers about countries plagued by terrorism or armed conflict.  But now, Amnesty International, Japan, Uruguay and other countries are warning about the danger of travel to the U.S., citing gun violence. This sparked a response from President Donald Trump, as VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
 

