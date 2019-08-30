Trump/2020 Politics/Amazon Wildfires

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories, which include U.S. President Trump’s path to a 2020 re-election… and how world leaders commit to fighting the wildfires in the Amazon… Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent for USA Today & West Wing Reports, Kimberly Adams, Correspondent for Marketplace, and JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for Washington, DC radio station, WTOP, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.