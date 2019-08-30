Trump/2020 Politics/Amazon Wildfires

August 30, 2019 06:05 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
Trump/2020 Politics/Amazon Wildfires
Trump/2020 Politics/Amazon Wildfires audio player.

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories, which include U.S. President Trump’s path to a 2020 re-election… and how world leaders commit to fighting the wildfires in the Amazon… Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent for USA Today & West Wing Reports, Kimberly Adams, Correspondent for Marketplace, and JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for Washington, DC radio station, WTOP, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 18:05
Peaceful Hong Kong Protests Continue
Protesters gather in Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2019.
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 18:05
Hong Kong Protests
Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 18:05
U.S. Mass Shootings
Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday…
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 18:05
2020 Democratic Candidates Debate in Detroit
Democratic presidential candidates raise their hands during the Democratic primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019.
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 18:05
Robert Mueller Visits Capitol Hill
Former special counsel Robert Mueller listens to committee members give their opening remarks before he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 24, 2019.