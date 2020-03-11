Trump's Coronavirus Response Divides Washington
March 11, 2020 03:57 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to reassure nervous Americans Tuesday as cases of the coronavirus rose into the hundreds across the nation. But the administration is at odds with congressional Democrats who say Trump’s plans to lessen the economic fallout of the crisis won’t help the hardest-hit American workers. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from increasingly concerned lawmakers on Capitol Hill.