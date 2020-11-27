Trump's Troop Drawdowns - Biden's Middle East Challenges

November 27, 2020 06:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

What impact will the proposed US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq have on US national security interests? Ellen Laipson, professor and director of the Center for Security Policy Studies at George Mason University, and Kenneth Pollack, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, discuss these and other challenges in the broader Middle East that await the incoming Biden administration.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 06:05 PM
Ethiopia: Verge of Civil War?
FILE PHOTO: Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to the mission to face the Tigray People's…
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 06:05 PM
US Foreign Policy Under a Biden Administration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 06:05 PM
US Politics: 2020 Elections Outcome
A election worker moves a tray of ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday,…
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 07:05 PM
LATAM Update
People gather at Plaza Italia on the day Chileans voted in a referendum to decide whether the country should replace its 40-year-old constitution, written during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, in Santiago, Oct. 25, 2020.
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 07:05 PM
US Politics: Election Stakes
President Donald Trump, left, points towards Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during…