Trump's Troop Drawdowns - Biden's Middle East Challenges
November 29, 2020 02:05 PM
What impact will the proposed US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq have on US national security interests? Ellen Laipson, professor and director of the Center for Security Policy Studies at George Mason University, and Kenneth Pollack, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, discuss these and other challenges in the broader Middle East that await the incoming Biden administration.