Truth Decay and Disinformation
February 20, 2021 05:30 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 19, 2021 05:30 PM
Host Carol Castiel speaks with Jennifer Kavanaugh, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, about the phenomenon of “truth decay” – a diminishing reliance on facts and analysis in American public life as well as the insidious spread of disinformation which threatens to undermine democracy. Kavanaugh explains the causes and consequences of “truth decay” and what can be done to combat this deleterious trend.