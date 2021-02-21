Truth Decay and Disinformation

February 21, 2021 10:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 19, 2021 05:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Truth Decay and Disinformation
This program will begin at 10:30 AM
This program has ended.

Host Carol Castiel speaks with Jennifer Kavanaugh, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, about the phenomenon of “truth decay” – a diminishing reliance on facts and analysis in American public life as well as the insidious spread of disinformation which threatens to undermine democracy. Kavanaugh explains the causes and consequences of “truth decay” and what can be done to combat this deleterious trend.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 05:30 PM
Truth Decay and Disinformation
A man uses a computer to read news at a cyber cafe minutes after the Uganda Communication Commission, a body responsible for…
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 05:30 PM
The Great Migration of African Americans
"Scott and Violet Arthur arrive with their family at Chicago's Polk Street Depot on Aug. 30, 1920, two months after their two sons were lynched in Paris, Texas. The picture has become an iconic symbol of the Great Migration. (Chicago History Museum)
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 05:30 PM
Africa Policies under the Biden Administration
FILE PHOTO: A woman who fled the violent rebellion in Central African Republic (CAR) sits with her family as they wait for their identification process in the border town of Garoua Boulai
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:30 PM
Dynamics of Protests from the March on Washington
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial…
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 05:30 PM
Covid-19 Pandemic Update
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19…