Tumbleweed Takes Over Suburban Street in Australia

December 05, 2020 03:38 PM
Tumbleweeds swept through a suburb of the Australian city of Melbourne on Saturday, December 5, leaving some stunned residents struggling to leave their homes. 

The grass accumulated across streets, front yards, driveways and even a pool in the northern suburb of Hillside. 

Local media reported the grass blew in from a nearby paddock. 

(Reuters)  

By
VOA News
