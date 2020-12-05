Tumbleweed Takes Over Suburban Street in Australia
December 05, 2020 03:38 PM
Tumbleweeds swept through a suburb of the Australian city of Melbourne on Saturday, December 5, leaving some stunned residents struggling to leave their homes.
The grass accumulated across streets, front yards, driveways and even a pool in the northern suburb of Hillside.
Local media reported the grass blew in from a nearby paddock.
