Arts & Culture

Turkish NBA Player Enes Kanter Is A Wanted Man In Turkey

July 9, 2019 03:46 AM
Turkish NBA Player Enes Kanter Is A Wanted Man In Turkey video player.
Embed

Turkish-born NBA basketball player Enes Kanter is a wanted man by Turkey, which has revoked his passport and considers him a terrorist for his association with an exiled spiritual leader accused of fomenting a 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  A longtime critic of Erdogan, Kanter has had his life threatened and sleeps with a panic button next to his bed.  But the basketball star remains focused on his sport and career, despite these hardships, as VOA's Saba Shah Khan reports.

Latest Episodes
July 09, 2019
US Financier Charged With Trafficking Minors
US Financier Charged With Trafficking Minors
July 09, 2019
UN Human Rights Chief 'Utterly Appalled' by Conditions at US Migrant Detention Centers
UN Human Rights Chief 'Utterly Appalled' by Conditions at US Migrant Detention Centers
July 09, 2019
Trump Touts Environmental Achievements in DC’s Torrential Rain
Trump Touts Environmental Achievements in DC’s Torrential Rain
July 09, 2019
DC Beauty Queen Advocates for Sexual Violence Victims
DC Beauty Queen Advocates for Sexual Violence Victims
July 09, 2019
Top US Officials Warn Iran Not To Test US Patience on Uranium Enrichment
Top US Officials Warn Iran Not To Test US Patience on Uranium Enrichment