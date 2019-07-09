Turkish NBA Player Enes Kanter Is A Wanted Man In Turkey

Turkish-born NBA basketball player Enes Kanter is a wanted man by Turkey, which has revoked his passport and considers him a terrorist for his association with an exiled spiritual leader accused of fomenting a 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A longtime critic of Erdogan, Kanter has had his life threatened and sleeps with a panic button next to his bed. But the basketball star remains focused on his sport and career, despite these hardships, as VOA's Saba Shah Khan reports.