Turkish Vocational Students Step-up to Help Amid Disinfectants and Masks

People are rushing to stock up on supplies as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. That’s making masks and disinfectant hard to find. A handful of Turkish vocational school students are trying to deal with that shortage by making masks and disinfectant materials themselves. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan is in Diyarbakir with collaboration of Orhan Erkılıc in Gaziantep. This report is narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.