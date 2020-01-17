Turmoil in Iran

Iranians take to the streets in anger. Not against the United States for the targeted killing of an Iranian general. But against their government for its responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian commercial jet, killing all aboard. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the turmoil in Iran with VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb; Barbara Slavin, director of the Atlantic Council's Future of Iran initiative; and Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and  International Studies. Air date: January 15, 2020

