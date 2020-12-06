Turning Straw to Fuel to Save Senegal’s Forests
December 06, 2020 01:11 PM
Wood and charcoal burning account for 50% of household energy consumption in Senegal, contributing to air pollution and deforestation. To reduce ecological damage, an association called Nebeday, which means "tree" in Wolof, the predominant local language in Senegal , hires villagers to produce biochar. Estelle Ndjandjo reports from Dakar.
Camera: Estelle Ndjandjo