Turning Straw to Fuel to Save Senegal’s Forests

December 06, 2020 01:11 PM
Wood and charcoal burning account for 50% of household energy consumption in Senegal, contributing to air pollution and deforestation. To reduce ecological damage, an association called Nebeday, which means "tree" in Wolof, the predominant local language in Senegal , hires villagers to produce biochar. Estelle Ndjandjo reports from Dakar.

Camera: Estelle Ndjandjo

