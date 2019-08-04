Two Mass Shootings Renew Focus on Gun Violence in US

After two mass shootings in a span of 13 hours, there have now been more than 250 such events this year in which at least four people were shot or killed, besides the shooter. Officials in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, report 29 fatalities and at least 50 injured from shootings this weekend in those cities. Republican and Democrat politicians shared their reactions to the massacres. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.