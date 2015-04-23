UAE Rights Q&A Khambatta Yackee
April 23, 2015 09:02 AM
Listen
UAE Rights Q&A Khambatta Yackee 1853516
UAE Rights Q&A Khambatta Yackee 1853516 audio player.
Ten International human rights organizations have selected the final nominees for the Martin Ennals Award of 2015, and among them is Ahmed Mansoor of the United Arab Emirates. Michael Khambatta is Director of the Martin Ennals Foundation which gives out the Award for Human Rights Defenders. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke with him about Mansoorâs work.