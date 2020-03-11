Africa

Ugandan Poet Taking on Politics with Prose

Ugandan poet Stella Nyanzi was released in February after spending over a year in prison for a post she made on Facebook that insulted President Yoweri Museveni.  Defiant, Nyanzi used her time behind bars to write a book and is inspiring others to use poetry to express their political opinions.  But as Halima Athumani reports from Kampala, Uganda’s public prosecutor plans to appeal her acquittal.

 

Halima Athumani
Halima Athumani
