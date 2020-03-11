Ugandan Poet Taking on Politics with Prose
Ugandan poet Stella Nyanzi was released in February after spending over a year in prison for a post she made on Facebook that insulted President Yoweri Museveni. Defiant, Nyanzi used her time behind bars to write a book and is inspiring others to use poetry to express their political opinions. But as Halima Athumani reports from Kampala, Uganda’s public prosecutor plans to appeal her acquittal.