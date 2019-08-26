Uighurs Find Security in America, but No Promises
August 26, 2019 05:56 AM
U.N. officials and human rights advocates say China continues to step up its persecution of ethnic Uighurs, confining as many as one million members of the largely Muslim ethnic group in conditions that observers describe as similar to concentration camps. Many of those who have fled the repression have made their home in the Washington DC area - now home to the largest community of Uighurs in the United States. Aya Sadek reports.