UN Embraces ‘Hybrid Session’ for General Assembly During Pandemic
September 16, 2020 05:12 PM
The U.N. General Assembly in New York City is one of the biggest international gatherings of the year and requires massive security to keep the dignitaries safe. But this year, the world’s leaders are not attending the gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead are holding discussions virtually — so the challenges are different. Aaron Fedor in New York has details.
