UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play

June 04, 2021 12:30 AM

The Taliban appear poised to take by force what they do not get through negotiations once U.S. and coalition troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new assessment based on intelligence from United Nations member states.

