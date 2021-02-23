Extremism Watch

UN Says Civilian Casualties Increased After Afghan Peace Talks

February 23, 2021 08:06 PM
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a report Tuesday said that civilian casualties have surged in Afghanistan after peace talks started between the Afghan government and the Taliban in September 2020. The agency said that more than 3,000 civilians were killed and 5,800 others were injured in Afghanistan in 2020. VOA’s Rahim Gul Sarwan reports from Kabul.

 

 

Default Author Profile
By
Rahim Gul Sarwan
