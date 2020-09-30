An Uncivil Debate Reminds Voters of What’s to Come
September 30, 2020 10:14 PM
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden resembled more of a shouting match than a structured exchange of ideas. Debate organizers say they are working on changes to ensure a more productive discussion for the candidates’ next encounter, but analysts say the chaotic outcome of their first meeting is also a reflection of the country’s deep political polarization. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.