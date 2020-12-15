Undercover Santa, Elf Aid in Peru Drug Bust

Peruvian anti-drug police officers dressed as Santa Claus and an elf helped in a drug raid in Lima, Sunday, December 13.

During the raid the costumes helped in the arrest the head of the “Los Flaquis” drug gang alongside four others.

According to the chief of the squad in charge of the raid, the officers were in disguise to add an element of surprise.

The officers also seized cannabis, cocaine and a handgun during the operation. (REUTERS)