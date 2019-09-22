A Unique Seattle Rehab Helps People Overcome Internet Addiction
September 22, 2019 12:23 AM
A Unique Seattle Rehab Helps People Overcome Internet Addiction video player.
Smartphones have quickly evolved from being a way to make an untethered phone call to service as portable hand-held personal computers. Yet these pros bring along many cons, as conditions like Internet addiction disorder become more widespread. To help people overcome these disorders, special rehab centers are opening around the world. Iurii Mamon visited one such center in Seattle.