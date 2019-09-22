Silicon Valley & Technology

A Unique Seattle Rehab Helps People Overcome Internet Addiction

September 22, 2019 12:23 AM
A Unique Seattle Rehab Helps People Overcome Internet Addiction video player.
Embed
Link

Smartphones have quickly evolved from being a way to make an untethered phone call to service as portable hand-held personal computers. Yet these pros bring along many cons, as conditions like Internet addiction disorder become more widespread. To help people overcome these disorders, special rehab centers are opening around the world. Iurii Mamon visited one such center in Seattle.

Latest Episodes
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 16:21
Pompeo, Emboldened After Bolton Exit, Takes Lead on Saudi Crisis
Pompeo Profile WEB CQ.mp4
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 12:00
Could Smart Mirrors Get Consumers Offline and Into Shop
Could Smart Mirrors Get Consumers Offline and Into Shops?
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 15:45
Motorbike Club Empowers Kenya Women
Motorbike Club Gives Power to Kenyan Women
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:12
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:03
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps