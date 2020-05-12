COVID-19 Pandemic

United Airlines: Management and Admin Team Could be Reduced in the Fall

May 12, 2020 06:00 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

United Airlines closed down 0.4% on Monday amid a social media firestorm due to a photo posted on social media showing a crowded plane suggesting loose social distancing rules. It’s a symbol of how major airlines are financially hurting and trying to keep planes in the air at the same time. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reached out to the airline for comment but did not receive a response. She has this report from Washington.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 06:22
Washington Family Who Overcame Coronavirus, Donates Plasma to Research
Washington Family Overcomes Coronavirus and Donates Plasma
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 06:20
Online Memorials Are New Normal for Those Grieving in Coronavirus Era
Healing Through Online Memorials
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 22:06
Palestinian Family Plays Music to Beat Quarantine Boredom
Palestinian Family Plays Music to Beat Quarantine Boredom
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 19:47
Coronavirus Highlights Arab Israeli’s Growing Role in Israeli Society
Coronavirus Highlights Arab Israeli’s Growing Role in Israeli Society
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 17:06
Coronavirus Job losses to Worsen Nigeria's Unemployment Status, Experts Say
Coronavirus Job losses to Worsen Nigeria's Unemployment Status, Experts Say