United Airlines: Management and Admin Team Could be Reduced in the Fall
May 12, 2020 06:00 AM
United Airlines closed down 0.4% on Monday amid a social media firestorm due to a photo posted on social media showing a crowded plane suggesting loose social distancing rules. It’s a symbol of how major airlines are financially hurting and trying to keep planes in the air at the same time. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reached out to the airline for comment but did not receive a response. She has this report from Washington.