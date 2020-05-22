Press Freedom

Into the Unknown: Afghan Journalists Face Historic Uncertainty Ahead of Intra-Afghan Dialogue

May 22, 2020 12:58 PM
Nearly three months after a U.S.-Taliban exit deal was finalized in Doha, journalists and press freedom advocates on the ground in Afghanistan say they've largely been frozen out of a planned series of reconciliation talks between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and representatives of Afghan society. Analysts say their absence could imperil recent achievements for press freedoms after 19 years of war. Rahim Gul Sarwan has more from Kabul in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Default Author Profile
By
Rahim Gul Sarwan
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 12:31
Suburb Kids Learn from Puppies, Fitness Circuit
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 11:43
As Deaths Soar, Doubts Grow Over Sweden's Exceptional COVID-19 Response
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 00:39
Trump Visits Battleground State Michigan
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 00:01
Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 22:23
UN, Afghans Concerned Over Increase in Violence in Afghanistan
