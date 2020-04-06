Unusually Empty LA Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
April 06, 2020 04:39 PM
Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles, California, and as more tests are being done, this number continues to grow while hospitalizations climb sharply. Bars and movie theatres are closed, access to beaches is restricted and Californians have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the virus. Khrystyna Shevchenko has more on what life in LA looks like. Anna Rice narrates her story.