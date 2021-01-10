US Capitol Assault - Democrats Take Control of the House and Senate

January 10, 2021 12:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 08, 2021 06:05 PM

US Capitol Assault - Democrats Take Control of the House and Senate
John Fortier, resident scholar at the America Enterprise Institute and Jim Kessler, executive vice president for Policy at Third Way, talk with host Carol Castiel about the fallout from a violent assault on the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump as lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory; the results of Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections which gave Democrats effective control of the Senate and the legislative agenda of the new 117th Congress.

